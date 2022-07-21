Architect admits to theft charges

A Serbian woman has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to stealing camping equipment and alcohol.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti charged unemployed Iklin resident Ljubica Nedimovic, 50, with two counts of aggravated theft.

The goods were stolen from two shops, with one of the thefts having taken place last week and the other in April.

Her lawyer, Joe Brincat, informed the court that his client was pleading guilty. The woman confirmed her admission when asked directly by the court.

In his submissions on punishment, Brincat told the court that the value of the stolen items exceeded the threshold for aggravating charges by just €30.

“She is a professional architect, she has expertise. She came to Malta in connection with the building of Mater Dei Hospital,” said the lawyer. He suggested a probation order.

The court was told that the stolen items had not been returned.

Inspector Chetcuti told the court that the woman needed help with drug addiction. “She is also facing charges in connection with another case and is being investigated for other crimes.”

The court observed that the prosecution’s concerns could all be catered for by a probation order.

Nedimovic was sentenced to probation for two years, with the magistrate stating that incarceration would not be the best way of dealing with the accused and that her problems needed to be addressed in order to avoid her reoffending.

The woman was also referred to Caritas to address her drug problems, while being ordered to pay back for the stolen items.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided.