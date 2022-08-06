Police arrest 21-year-old man in connection with Żejtun deadly hit-and-run

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run in Żejtun that killed Antoine Degabriele.

Police managed to trace the car, a Mazda Demio, in a garage in Żabbar earlier on Saturday.

The investigations were carried out by the Major Crimes Unit and district police, as well as the Forensic Science Laboratory.

The man from Birżebbuġa is being held in lock-up, whilst police investigations and the Magisterial Inquiry are ongoing.

Antoine Degabriele’s lifeless body was found on Friday at around 11.45am, in a field, next to President Anton Buttigieg street in Żejtun. Degabriele was 51 years old.

He worked in the catering industry, with people describing him as a widely-loved figure in the community.