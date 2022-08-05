Updated | Deadly hit-and-run victim identified as Antoine Degabriele

Antoine Degabriele has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Żejtun, Triq Anton Buttiġieġ.

His body was found in a field next to the road, which is a main exit route from Żejtun.

According to police, the body was found at 11:45am. He was pronounced dead by a medical team.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said that Degabriele was likely a victim of a hit-and-run. CCTV footage will help the police understand better where the incident happened.

Pisani also made an appeal to the person who was driving the vehicle to come forward with any information.