Updated | Deadly hit-and-run victim identified as Antoine Degabriele

Degabriele's body was found in a field along Triq Anton Buttigieg, which is a main exit route from Żejtun

nicole_meilak luke_vella
5 August 2022, 12:39pm
by Nicole Meilak / Luke Vella
The body of Antoine Degabriele was found on the side of the road in Żejtun
Antoine Degabriele has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Żejtun, Triq Anton Buttiġieġ.

His body was found in a field next to the road, which is a main exit route from Żejtun.

According to police, the body was found at 11:45am. He was pronounced dead by a medical team.

Police believe that Degabriele was the victim of a hit-and-run
Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said that Degabriele was likely a victim of a hit-and-run. CCTV footage will help the police understand better where the incident happened. 

Pisani also made an appeal to the person who was driving the vehicle to come forward with any information. 

