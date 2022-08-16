Worker seriously injured after falling off truck

A 65-year-old worker was seriously injured after falling off a truck at Ras Ħanżir below the Kordin Industrial Estate in Paola, police said.

The accident happened at 10:15am on Tuesday at the cargo facility inside the Grand Harbour. The man, who lives in Attard, had to be assisted on site by members of the civil protection and a medical team.

The police said that the worker was certified at Mater Dei Hospital to have sustained serious injuries in the fall. Police are investigating and duty magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry.