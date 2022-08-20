Maltese arrested in Sicily with around 18kg of marijuana

A 40–year-old Maltese man was arrested in the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, after around 18kg of marijuana were found in his car.

La Sicilia reported that a car with Maltese plates that was about to embark to go to Malta, was searched by customs officials and law enforcement agencies.

Thanks to the help of the sniffer dogs, 143 bags with 17.74kg of marijuana were found in the car.

The Maltese was arrested and is being held in prison in Ragusa.

The drugs and the car were confiscated.