[WATCH] Two men arrested after Hamrun street fight

Two men involved in a Hamrun street fight were arrested by police on Wednesday morning in the latest such incident to happen in the locality.

One of the men is understood to have had a pocket knife, which he threw to the ground when police arrived.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the fight and the two men were taken to the Hamrun police station for questioning.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit intervened to subdue one of the men, while the other was arrested trying to leave the scene.

“Everything was over in 10 minutes and the men are being interrogated about the incident,” the police spokesperson said. “Neither the men involved in the fight nor the police sustained any injuries.”

No information was yet available on the nationality of the men although it is understood they are asylum seekers.

The incident, which happened on Qormi Road, a busy distributor road in the locality, was captured on video by several bystanders. It shows the police subduing one of the men as he appears to resist the arrest.

Videos of the incident were uploaded on a Facebook page for Hamrun citizens with most of the content related to concerns about migration-related problems in their locality.

Only last month, a group of Syrian nationals fought each other on Hamrun’s main road in broad daylight, an incident that caused public outrage. Police subsequently charged two men over the brawl.