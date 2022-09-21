Pedestrian run over in Birżebbuġa, motorcyclist crashes in Attard
A motorcyclist and a man were taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being injured in separate traffic accidents yesterday evening
Two traffic accidents occurred yesterday on Tuesday evening, the first at 6pm on Għar Dalam Street, Birżebbuġa, when a 46-year-old Egyptian was run over by a Toyota Auris car driven by a 22-year-old man from Żabbar.
The second accident occurred at 7:15pm, at Tumas Chetcuti Street, Attard, when an Italian 21-year-old lost control of his Niu N1S motorbike, and fell of the bike.
A medical team gave assistance in both accidents and the two men were hospitalised after being certified to have been seriously injured.
Police investigations are ongoing.