Pedestrian run over in Birżebbuġa, motorcyclist crashes in Attard

Two traffic accidents occurred yesterday on Tuesday evening, the first at 6pm on Għar Dalam Street, Birżebbuġa, when a 46-year-old Egyptian was run over by a Toyota Auris car driven by a 22-year-old man from Żabbar.

The second accident occurred at 7:15pm, at Tumas Chetcuti Street, Attard, when an Italian 21-year-old lost control of his Niu N1S motorbike, and fell of the bike.

A medical team gave assistance in both accidents and the two men were hospitalised after being certified to have been seriously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.