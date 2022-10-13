Cyclist hospitalised after Fgura accident

A 41-year-old cyclists was hospitalised after an accident in Vjal Kottoner, il-Fgura on Wednesday night.

The police said they were informed a man had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in an accident.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident happened after the 41-year-old, who lives in Paola, was involved in a collision with a Toyota being driven by a 40-year-old from Hamrun.

The cyclist is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.