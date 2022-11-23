menu

Man hospitalised after knife attack in Naxxar

A 42-year-old has been hospitalised following the attack • The perpetrator fled the scene but was found by police minutes later

nicole_meilak
23 November 2022, 1:48pm
by Nicole Meilak

A heated argument in Naxxar erupted into a knife attack on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police confirmed with MaltaToday that a 41-year-old Dutch man and a 26-year-old Serbian man were arguing in Triq Toni Bajada at 12pm when the 26-year-old attacked the Dutch man with a knife.

The Serbian man tried fleeing the scene, but police caught him a few minutes later. 

The Dutch man, who resides in San Ġwann, was hospitalised after the attack. 

The Times of Malta reports that the argument was a result of a botched robbery. The 26-year-old entered the apartment with a knife but realised that two people, a couple, were inside the apartment. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.