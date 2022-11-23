Man hospitalised after knife attack in Naxxar
A 42-year-old has been hospitalised following the attack • The perpetrator fled the scene but was found by police minutes later
A heated argument in Naxxar erupted into a knife attack on Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed with MaltaToday that a 41-year-old Dutch man and a 26-year-old Serbian man were arguing in Triq Toni Bajada at 12pm when the 26-year-old attacked the Dutch man with a knife.
The Serbian man tried fleeing the scene, but police caught him a few minutes later.
The Dutch man, who resides in San Ġwann, was hospitalised after the attack.
The Times of Malta reports that the argument was a result of a botched robbery. The 26-year-old entered the apartment with a knife but realised that two people, a couple, were inside the apartment.
Police investigations are ongoing.