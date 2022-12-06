Three held over St Julian’s murder

Police have arrested three men aged 31, 32 and 35 over the murder of a man in St Julian’s on Monday afternoon.

The suspects are Romanian and were arrested early this morning, the police said. They are being questioned at the police depot in Floriana.

Police also gave an update on the identity of Monday’s victim, who was identified as a British national resident in Romania.

The 44-year-old victim was knifed after a fight broke out among a group of men on Triq Ross in Paceville. The fight happened at around 3:30pm on Monday and the victim died a couple of hours later at Mater Dei Hospital.

The aggressors had fled the scene before the police arrived.

Investigations are ongoing and a magisterial inquiry is continuing.