Two magistrates appointed judges

Magistrates Doreen Clarke and Josette Demicoli have been appointed judges by President George Vella on the recommendation of the Judicial Appointments Committee.

The two magistrates were among a group of 20 candidates who had responded to a public call for applications issued in October for the appointment of two judges.

Clarke became a magistrate in 2007, and Demicoli in 2011.

The applications were analysed by the JAC, a constitutionally-appointed body, and recommendations passed on to the President earlier this month.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the President said Clarke and Demicoli were appointed judges. The statement also listed the names of four other applicants who were deemed to be ideal for the posts - magistrates Charmaine Galea, Natasha Galea Sciberras and Gabriella Vella, and lawyer Mark Simiana.

The President wished the new judges well and thanked the JAC members for their work.