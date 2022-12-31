Young man critically injured in Central Link crash

A 27-year-old man was critically injured in the early hours of New Year’s Eve after he crashed into a wall along the Central Link road in Attard.

The man who resides in Attard lost control of his Renault Clio and crashed into a wall at Oliver Agius road at around 2:15 am.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the case and police investigations are ongoing.