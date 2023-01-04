Car flips beneath Kappara flyover, leaves two people hospitalised

Two people, whose identities are yet unknown, were hospitalised following a car accident on Regional Road in Kappara.

Police told MaltaToday, the accident happened around 2:30pm, on the slip road beneath the Kappara overpass.

Preliminary investigations suggest that just one car was involved, a Mercedes, which flipped and landed on its roof.

The male driver and a female passenger were hospitalised but the extent of their injuries is unknown.