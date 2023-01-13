Motorcyclist sustains grievous injuries in crash

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Mqabba sustained grievous injuries after crashing with a car in Triq Dun Ġużepp Barbara, Kirkop.

Police said the traffic accident happened at 7am on Friday.

The man was driving a Honda WW125A motorcycles that was involved in a crash with a Renault Clio driven by a 75-year-old man from Safi.

The victim was given first assistance on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and was then hospitalised and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.