Motorcyclist sustains grievous injuries in crash
A 30-year-old man from Mqabba sustains grievous injuries in a traffic accident on Friday morning
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Mqabba sustained grievous injuries after crashing with a car in Triq Dun Ġużepp Barbara, Kirkop.
Police said the traffic accident happened at 7am on Friday.
The man was driving a Honda WW125A motorcycles that was involved in a crash with a Renault Clio driven by a 75-year-old man from Safi.
The victim was given first assistance on site by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and was then hospitalised and certified to have sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.