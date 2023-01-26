Man grievously injured in Luqa workplace accident

A man was grievously injured in a workplace accident on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal-Luqa, Ħal-Luqa at around 2:30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was injured after machinery which was being carried by a fork lifter, was dropped on him.

The victim, 30-years-old from Mali, was administered first aid before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. There he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.