Man grievously injured in Luqa workplace accident

Preliminary investigations show the man was injured after heavy machinery which was being carried by a fork lifter, was dropped on him

karl_azzopardi
26 January 2023, 7:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A man was grievously injured in a workplace accident on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal-Luqa, Ħal-Luqa at around 2:30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was injured after machinery which was being carried by a fork lifter, was dropped on him.

The victim, 30-years-old from Mali, was administered first aid before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. There he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

