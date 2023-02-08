menu

Man grievously injured following one-storey fall

The accident happened in a building in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Valletta

marianna_calleja
8 February 2023, 3:43pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 49-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday after falling from a height of roughly one-storey.

The accident happened in a building in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Valletta at around 8:45am.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who resides in Birzebbuga, fell while doing some work.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
