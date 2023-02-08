Man grievously injured following one-storey fall
The accident happened in a building in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Valletta
A 49-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday after falling from a height of roughly one-storey.
The accident happened in a building in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Valletta at around 8:45am.
Preliminary investigations showed the man, who resides in Birzebbuga, fell while doing some work.
A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.