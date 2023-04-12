Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara accident

A 32-year-old man residing in Birkirkara was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:00pm in Dun Gejtanu Mannarinu, Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations a collision between a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the victim, and a Seat Ibiza driven by a 31-year-old woman also residing in Birkirkara.

The 32-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.