menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Birkirkara accident

The man, 32, was hospitalised where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
12 April 2023, 9:02am
by Marianna Calleja
File photo
File photo

A 32-year-old man residing in Birkirkara was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:00pm in Dun Gejtanu Mannarinu, Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations a collision between a Yamaha motorcycle driven by the victim, and a Seat Ibiza driven by a 31-year-old woman also residing in Birkirkara.

The 32-year-old was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.