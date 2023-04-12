menu

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down the stairs

A man, 91, suffers serious injuries after falling down the stairs of his residence in Birgu

12 April 2023, 3:04pm
by Marianna Calleja
File photo
A 91-year-old man has been hospitalised for serious injuries after falling down the stairs of his residence in Birgu. 

The incident took place at around 11am on Wednesday in Triq San Filippu.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

The duty magistrate Astrid May Grima has begun an inquiry while police investigations are ongoing.

