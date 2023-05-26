Bernice Cassar murder: Court rejects Roderick Cassar’s second bail request

The Criminal Court has rejected a second request for bail filed on behalf of Roderick Cassar, who stands accused of murdering his wife Bernice last November.

Cassar’s lawyers, Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi, Marion Camilleri and Jacob Magri had filed an application requesting bail last Tuesday, arguing that their client should be released from arrest in view of the fact that all civilian witnesses had testified and that no new developments were expected from the prosecution side.

The lawyers cited jurisprudence from the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights which established the principle that the seriousness of the crime, alone, was not a sufficient ground to refuse bail.

Prosecutors Angele Vella and Anthony Vella from the Office of the Attorney General had objected to the defence request, pointing out that although presumed innocent, Cassar had proven to be unreliable in complying with orders and reminding the court that he had only been arrested after a 17-hour stand-off with police.

In a decision issued this morning, Mr. Justice Neville Camilleri turned down the request for bail.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi, Marion Camilleri and Jacob J. Magri are appearing for Cassar.

The victim’s family is being represented by lawyers Marita Pace Dimech and Ann Marie Cutajar.