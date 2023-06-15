Għargħur football argument ends up with man’s hospitalisation

A Nepalese man of 25 years was reported to have suffered grevious injuries in an altercation at the Għargħur football ground.

No details were given by the police on the nature of the argument or who the aggressor was, except that the incident occurred “between players of two teams”.

The incident was reported on Wednesday evening at 8pm on Triq Stiefnu Zerafa, and the victim was hospitalised.