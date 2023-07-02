Three seriously injured as car crashes into tree in Attard

Two men and a woman were hospitalised on Saturday afternoon after their car crashed into a tree.

Police said on Sunday that the accident happened at Triq Ħal Warda, Attard, at 4:00pm, when a 46-year-old man, from Birżebbuġa testimonies, lost control of his Peugeot 508 and crashed into a tree.

Two American men aged 77 and 69 and an American woman, aged 68, were all seriously injured.

The driver, and another American woman, aged 76, were slightly hurt.

Police investigations are underway.