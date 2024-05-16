Voting documents can now be collected from police stations, local council offices
People who did not receive their voting document will need to pick it up personally on presentation of their ID card from police stations or local council offices
Persons who have not received their voting document can collect it from police stations and local council offices between 18 May and 2 June, the Electoral Commission said.
The door-to-door distribution of voting documents by police officers ended on Wednesday and from Saturday, eligible voters may pick up their voting document personally.
Voters will have to show their ID card to collect their own voting document. No other identity document will be accepted.
Without a voting document, voters will not be allowed to vote in European and local council elections that will be held on 8 June.
When can voting documents be collected?
Voting documents can be collected from Saturday 18 May until Friday 31 May between 8:00am and 1:00pm, and between 3:00pm and 9:00pm.
On Saturday 1 June between 8:00am and 10:00 pm, and on Sunday 2 June between 8:00am and 12:00pm.
From where can they be collected?
In St Paul’s Bay voting documents shall be collected from the Qawra police station.
Voters registered in Marsalforn have to collect their voting documents from the Marsalforn police station.
In Mdina, Siġġiewi, Attard, Dingli, Fontana, Gżira, Għarb, Għargħur, Għasri, Ħamrun, Iklin, Kalkara, Kirkop, Lija, Marsa, Msida, Pembroke, Pieta’, Rabat (Malta), San Ġwann, San Lawrenz, Santa Luċija, Ta’ Xbiex, Xagħra and Xgħajra, voting documents shall be collected from the Local Council office during the same days and hours.
In all other localities, voting documents can be collected from the local police station.
