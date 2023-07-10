menu

Qormi woman, 72, hospitalised after serious fall

72-year-old woman tripped and fell on Sunday evening on Valletta Road in Qormi

10 July 2023, 8:03am

Police assistance was required at a residence on Valletta Road, Ħal Qormi, where a 72-year-old woman tripped and fell on Sunday evening at 10:30pm. A medical team provided assistance, and an ambulance transported the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for necessary treatment, where she was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Dr. Joseph Mifsud LL.D has been informed of the case and has ordered an inquiry.

 

