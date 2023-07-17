Man hospitalised in Marsa traffic accident

A 54-year-old man residing in Ħal Tarxien was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Monday morning after being involved in a traffic incident on Tromba Street, Marsa.

According to initial reports, at around 10:15am, a collision occurred between a Skoda Fabia driven by a 56-year-old man from Birkirkara and a Citroen Berlingo driven by a 43-year-old man from Ħal Qormi.

It appears that at the time of the incident, the victim, who was a passenger in the Skoda, was getting out of the vehicle.

The man received medical attention from a medical team, was transported to the hospital by an ambulance, and has been certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.