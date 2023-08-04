No one injured as electric fire breaks in Isla apartment
Preliminary police investigations trace a house fire in Isla, to either a distribution box or an electric meter
A house fire broke out in an apartment in Isla on Friday.
Preliminary investigations indicate the potential causes of the fire being traced back to either a distribution box or an electric meter.
Police told MaltaToday the emergency calls reported the fire on Triq San Mikiel around 1:30pm.
Police and the Civil Protection Department arrived at the scene, successfully flames in an hour.
There were no reported injuries.