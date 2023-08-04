menu

No one injured as electric fire breaks in Isla apartment

Preliminary police investigations trace a house fire in Isla, to either a distribution box or an electric meter

marianna_calleja
4 August 2023, 7:36pm
by Marianna Calleja

A house fire broke out in an apartment in Isla on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicate the potential causes of the fire being traced back to either a distribution box or an electric meter.

Police told MaltaToday the emergency calls reported the fire on Triq San Mikiel around 1:30pm. 

Police and the Civil Protection Department arrived at the scene, successfully flames in an hour.

There were no reported injuries. 

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.