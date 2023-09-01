Six Maltese injured in head-on collision in Pozzallo

Six Maltese tourists were injured in an accident in Sicily on Thursday afternoon.

Sicilian media, vrsicilia.it, reported that a van carrying the Maltese passengers collided with a car carrying three passengers on via Peppino Impastato, between Pozzallo and Modica.

All Maltese, three men and three women, sustained injuries and were sent to hospitals.

Media also stated that the head-on collision resulted in serious injuries to the car's front passenger, who had to be airlifted by helicopter to Cannizzaro di Catania Hospital.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson told MaltaToday that all six individuals, three males and three females, have been hospitalised. One female and two males were admitted to a hospital in Ragusa, while the others were admitted to a hospital in Modica.

In Ragusa, the female is undergoing treatment for an elbow fracture, a male is receiving care for a shoulder fracture, and the other man, remains stable, although the extent of his injuries has yet to be fully confirmed.

In Modica, one male has been discharged, a woman is currently receiving treatment for a broken jaw and a swollen leg, and the remaining female requires hip surgery.

Sicilian health authorities and Maltese health authorities are in contact to coordinate transportation arrangements for the injured individuals, especially the woman with hip injuries, who chose not to undergo the operation in Sicily.