Man arrested at MIA after attempting to export 15 stuffed protected birds

A 68-year-old man was arrested at the Malta International Airport on Friday morning after attempting to fly to England with 15 protected birds.

The police, assisted by officials from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and Customs, inspected the box carried by the Dutchman, who is suspected of being involved in an international racket.

Inside the box, 15 birds from various species were found, without the necessary permits. 13 of the birds are highly protected.

The man was arraigned in court on Saturday morning in front of Magistrate Joseph Gatt and was denied bail after pleading not guilty.