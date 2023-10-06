Two women hospitalised in separate traffic accidents
Two women were admitted to Mater Dei Hospital following separate traffic accidents earlier on Friday.
The first accident happened in Triq D’Argens, Msida at around 7:15am, when a 59-year-old Swedish woman living in Gżira was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 42-year-old from Xewkija.
The second accident happened at around 8:30am in Vjal Santa Luċija, Raħal Ġdid, when a 37-year-old from Wied il-Għajn, lost control of a Sym motorcycle she was driving and fell off it.
A medical team assisted the victims, before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.