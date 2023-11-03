Argument in Gżira bar leads to shooting, injuring one man

A man was hospitalised on Friday morning after sustaining gunshot injuries, according to the police.

The incident took place at around 1:00am on Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an altercation had erupted among three men inside a local bar.

The dispute spilled over to the outside, where one of the men allegedly fired a shot in the direction of another.

The aggressor and the other man immediately fled the scene.

A medical team provided assistance to the injured man and transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

At the hospital, he was diagnosed with grievous wounds to the lower part of his legs.

The police are actively searching for the individuals involved in the shooting, and ongoing investigations aim to establish the cause of the argument and the full extent of each man's involvement.

Duty Magistrate Victor Axiaq has been informed of the case and initiated an inquiry into the matter.