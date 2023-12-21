[WATCH] Man hospitalised after high-up vehicle tips over in Ħ’Attard accident

A man was hospitalised on Thursday after being involved in an accident in Ħ’Attard.

According to a police spokesperson who spoke to MaltaToday, a 41-year-old Bangladeshi man from Msida was inside the cargo area of a high-up vehicle when it tipped over.

The incident occurred around 12:00 pm on Triq Lorenzo Manchè.

Emergency medical personnel provided assistance at the accident site, after which the man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

As of now, details about his medical condition remain pending.

A video sent to this newsroom also showed the Civil Protection Department on-site providing assistance.