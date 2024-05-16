Labour candidates to star in four-episode reality show on ONE

Love Island kicks off this Sunday, but the Labour Party will be hosting its own reality show featuring its MEP candidates.

Labour’s candidates will be locked together in a hotel suite for il-Kamp Politiku, and must complete tasks and challenges throughout the show.

In the video, the candidates are seen arriving at the hotel, gathering around the kitchen and having dinner together.

There are also small clips of the candidates receiving intructions on tasks they must complete, in a format similar to Big Brother and Grande Fratello.

The participating candidates are Alex Agius Saliba, Steve Ellul, Clint Azzopardi Flores, Daniel Attard, Marija Sara Vella Gafa, Claudette Abela Baldacchino, Jesmond Bonello, Jesmond Marshall and Thomas Bajada.

The show will run for four episodes starting on May 27.