Plaza Shopping Complex evacuated following bomb threat

Police said that reports of a bomb threat were made at around 4:00pm on Thursday

matthew_farrugia
4 January 2024, 4:34pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The Plaza Shopping Complex is situated in Bisazza Street, Sliema
The Plaza Shopping Complex is currently closed off following a bomb threat, as people have been evacuated from the premises.

While evacuations have been conducted by police, the streets have been closed off, as shop owners in Bisazza Street have been told to evacuate as well.

As at 6:30pm on Thursday, the Armed Forces of Malta and Explosive Ordnance Unit are still on site carrying out inspections.

However, a police spokesperson told MaltaToday that nothing suspicious has been found yet.

More to follow

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
