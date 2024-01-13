menu

No one injured as gas heater explodes near Msida house

Responding to reports where a number of residents heard and even felt an explosion in the vicinity, police officers were dispatched to the scene

matthew_farrugia
13 January 2024, 5:18pm
by Matthew Farrugia

No one was injured following a gas heater explosion on Saturday afternoon that was felt by a number of Imsida residents.

Police told MaltaToday that the incident happened at around 4:40pm in Triq Ta' Xmiexi, Imsida.

Responding to reports where a number of residents heard and even felt an explosion in the vicinity, police officers were dispatched to the scene. 

Upon further inspection, police established that a gas heater had exploded as it was left outside in the driveway of a house.

No one was injured.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.