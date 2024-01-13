No one injured as gas heater explodes near Msida house

No one was injured following a gas heater explosion on Saturday afternoon that was felt by a number of Imsida residents.

Police told MaltaToday that the incident happened at around 4:40pm in Triq Ta' Xmiexi, Imsida.

Responding to reports where a number of residents heard and even felt an explosion in the vicinity, police officers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon further inspection, police established that a gas heater had exploded as it was left outside in the driveway of a house.

No one was injured.