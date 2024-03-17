Girl, 14, fighting for her life after bicycle accident in Mellieħa

A man and a girl were hospitalised on Saturday after suffering injuries in two separate incidents.

The girl is fighting for her life while the man suffered grievous injuries.

The first accident happened on Saturday evening, when a 14-year-old girl lost control of the bicycle she was riding and fell.

The accident, according to police, happened around 7pm in the limits of l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa.

An inquiry is being held.

The second accident took place in Triq il-Parsott, Mosta, at 9.15pm.

Police said a man, 22, from Birkirkara, lost control of his BMW when driving, and crashed into a private property.

He was accompanied by an 18-year-old woman who lives in Gżira.

A medical team gave first aid on site in both accidents.

The BMW driver and the 14-year-old were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are underway.