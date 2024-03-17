menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised for grievous injuries

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim, a 29-year-old man from Luqa, lost control of his motorcycle, a Mitt Max, and flipped over

marianna_calleja
17 March 2024, 6:48pm
by Marianna Calleja

A man was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after a traffic accident in Ħal Lija.

Police said the accident happened at 1:30pm, in Triq il-Mosta.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim, a 29-year-old man from Luqa, lost control of his motorcycle, a Mitt Max, and flipped over.

During the accident, another car, a Kia, driven by a 54-year-old man from Mosta, experienced slight damage.

The motorcyclist was assisted on-site by a medical team, and later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified of suffering grevious injuries.

Police investigations are underway.

Marianna Calleja joined MaltaToday's journalistic team in 2022, having previously worked a...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.