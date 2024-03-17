Motorcyclist hospitalised for grievous injuries

A man was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after a traffic accident in Ħal Lija.

Police said the accident happened at 1:30pm, in Triq il-Mosta.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim, a 29-year-old man from Luqa, lost control of his motorcycle, a Mitt Max, and flipped over.

During the accident, another car, a Kia, driven by a 54-year-old man from Mosta, experienced slight damage.

The motorcyclist was assisted on-site by a medical team, and later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified of suffering grevious injuries.

Police investigations are underway.