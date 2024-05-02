Man arrested after stabbing in Paola

A 37-year-old Libyan man who resides in Żurrieq has been arrested after stabbing a man in Paola on Thursday.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar at around 9:40am after an argument broke out between the man and the victim – a 47-year-old Syrian man who resides in Paola.

Following the argument, the victim was stabbed with a pointed object.

Investigations ensued and the aggressor was arrested at Paola square shortly after.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.