Woman to be charged after caught smuggling 15 kilos of cannabis

A 27-year-old Greek woman was arrested at the Malta International Airport after she was caught smuggling 15 kilos of cannabis.

Police said the on Saturday evening customs officers were carrying out inspections on passengers arriving from Madrid following a connection flight in Frankfurt, Germany,

The police’s assistance was requested, and after the passenger was flagged, further investigation led to the 15 kilos of cannabis being found.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, and the woman will be charged in court later today in front of magistrate Abigail Critien.