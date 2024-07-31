menu

Teen hospitalised after two-storey fall

18-year-old suffers grievous injuries after falling from a height in Paola

31 July 2024, 8:41am
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A Bulgarian woman was hospitalised after a falling from a height in Paola on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in St Joseph Street at around 5pm.

Preliminary investigations show the woman, 18, fell a height of two storeys from a residence.

A medical team was called onsite to assist the woman, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

