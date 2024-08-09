menu

Motorcyclist hospitalised after Marsaskala crash

34-year-old motorcyclist taken to Mater Dei Hospital after collision with Toyota Vitz driven by 72-year-old man

9 August 2024, 9:54am

A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday afternoon after a collision in Marsaskala. 

The incident happened at around 5:30pm when a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by a 34-year-old Croatian national, a Marsaskala resident, collided with a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 72-year-old man from Birżebbuġa. 

The motorcyclist was assisted by a medical team on site but was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

