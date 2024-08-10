menu

Motorcycle driver strikes pedestrian in Burmarrad Road

matthew_farrugia
10 August 2024, 4:47pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Two people sustained life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle driver struck a pedestrian in Burmarrad Road. 

The incident happened at around 2:00pm, as the motorcycle driver and the pedestrian were both rushed to hospital.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay, was walking on Triq Burmarrad when she was hit by a Honda motorbike driven by a 45-year-old man, also from St Paul's Bay.

A medical team, two ambulances, and police, arrived at the scene. Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian sustained injuries and were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were both certified with serious injuries.

Road closures following the accident have led to heavy traffic along Burmarrad Road.

