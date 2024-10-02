Two women hit by vehicles in separate traffic accidents

Two women suffered grievous injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in separate accidents on Wednesday.

The first accident happened at around 6:30am in Triq l-Etna, Mellieħa. Here, a 69-year-old Mellieħa resident was hit by a Ford Transit driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Żurrieq.

The second accident happened a few hours later at around 9:45am in Triq il-Labour, Naxxar. Police said that a 61-year-old woman who lives in Birkirkara was struck by a Renault Captur driven by a 51-year-old Naxxar resident.

Medical teams aided both victims before they were taken to hospital by ambulance. They were later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.