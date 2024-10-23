Colombian prostitution trafficking ring: No further prosecution witnesses, all defendants granted bail

Seven men accused of running a prostitution ring which trafficked women from Colombia to Malta were granted bail, two months after they were first charged in court.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech released Luke Farrugia, Clint D’Amato, Denzil Farrugia, Nicolae Efimov, Kane Vassallo, Dylan McKay and Gordon Cassar from arrest after the prosecution declared that it had no further witnesses to produce.

Two of the defendants, Luca Emanuele Corito and Alexandra Suhov Procora, had been granted bail in a previous sitting.

Luke Farrugia’s bail was set at a €30,000 deposit and a €30,000 personal guarantee, as was D’Amato’s McKay was required to deposit €25,000 and provide a €25,000 personal guarantee, while Cassar was ordered to deposit €9,000 and provide a €20,000 personal guarantee. Kane Vassallo’s and Denzil Farrugia’s release was secured by an €8,000 deposit and a personal guarantee for the sum of €20,000. Efimov was granted bail against a €7,000 and a €23,000 personal guarantee.

Police inspectors John Spiteri, Joseph Xerri and Dorianne Tabone are prosecuting, together with lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Charmaine Abdilla from the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud, Charles Mercieca, Matthew Xuereb, Alex Scerri Herrera, Roberto Montalto and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting the various defendants.