Drug trafficker's prison sentence changed to suspended sentence

A man found guilty of drug trafficking has had his prison sentence converted to a suspended sentence as the court noted his rehabilitation.

Patrick Gatt was originally sentenced two years ago to 12 months in prison and fined €1,800 after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine in Paceville in 2009.

He was originally reported by his ex-girlfriend’s brother, leading to the seizure of a bag containing 3.08 grams of cocaine, divided into five smaller bags.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided by Judge Edwina Grima, converted Gatt’s prison sentence to a suspended sentence after noting Gatt’s progress, mentioning that he had overcome significant challenges, including severe addiction to cocaine, alcohol, and gambling.

The Court also took into account that he had been under psychiatric care.

In Court, Gatt was described as a responsible father with a stable life, a good family relationship, and steady employment, fully committed to his personal improvement.

His 12-month prison sentence was changed to 12 months imprisonment suspended for four years.

Lawyer Jason Grima appeared for the accused.