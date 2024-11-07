Two men injured grievously in separate road accidents

Two men were hospitalised with grievous injuries after being involved in separate road accidents in Tarxien and Haz-Zebbug, the police said.

The first accident happened at 6:30pm on Wednesday when a 70-year-old man from Zabbar was runover by a Ford Transit in Triq iz-Zejtun. The vehicle was driven by a 51-year-old male from Zabbar.

The second accident happened at around 1am on Thursday when a 42-year-old man from Birzebbuga crashed his motorcycle, a Yamaha, while driving in Mdina Road, Haz-Zebbug. The police said the man lost control of his motorbike.

Both men were hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.