Man remanded in custody after assaulting cellmate

An inmate has been remanded in custody after assaulting his cellmate at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The inspector recalled how on 29 October 2024, the accused, Claude Junior Jouvency a 29-year-old man from France, assaulted another prisoner in their cell, causing him several serious injuries and knocking out two of his teeth.

The accused was allegedly being kept in custody in prison after stealing some jewellery from a shop in Ta’ Sliema in August 2024.

In a court presided of Magistrate Gabriella Vella, Jouvency pleaded not guilty and the defence lawyer did not request the release of the accused’s arrest. The accused was thus remanded in custody.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Gabriel Kitcher together with Lawyer Jennifer Polidano on behalf of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Axel Camilleri appeared for the accused.