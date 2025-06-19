My essentials: Bernice Sammut Attard’s cultural picks

About me:

One of Malta’s leading young musicians, Bernice Sammut Attard, 25, is a concert pianist and violinist who has gone from strength to strength since winning the Malta Eurovision Young Musicians competition in 2018. Now based in Paris, she has performed widely across Europe and beyond, both as a soloist with orchestras and in solo recitals at many prestigious venues.

1. Book

Rough ideas by Stephen Hough, a famous British concert pianist. This book has accompanied me for quite a few years. I read it on and off again every so often. This book in particular is like his own personal diary. Imagine reading a famous person’s diary—I love it, the concept of it, the information and advice he gives, and the vulnerability he shows in his book. It is really like having a sneak peek into his life. What a treat!

2. Film

Karate Kid (2010 edition) I’ve rewatched this film countless times however I will never forget the first time I watched it at the cinema as a young girl. The visual image of discipline and hard work shown throughout the movie really made an impression on me. It really taught me so much about the importance of focus and fair play. What a film!

3. TV/Internet

I recently came across numerous posts about PSG’s coach, Luis Enrique—what a remarkable human being. His mindset is extraordinary, and his innovative coaching methods have clearly made a significant difference to a team that lost many of its star players. This is all incredibly inspiring to me, and I have enjoyed discovering him.

4. Music

This is a tough question. You’d think it would be easy to answer, but if you saw my Spotify, you’d probably be just as unsure. In my daily work, I’m surrounded by classical music, but in my free time, I listen to all kinds of music, as it does get a bit overwhelming at times. I especially enjoy listening to music while exercising or when attending concerts. A favourite non-classical artist of mine is Adele. She is not only a great singer but also a very inspiring personality.

5. Place

I love being near water—the sound and sight are incredibly calming. Whether it’s by the Seine in Paris or at a beach, these are my favourite kinds of places. The Blue Lagoon in Comino holds a special place in my heart, especially early mornings before the crowds arrive. The journey to the island helps me disconnect from daily life and fully appreciate its natural beauty. The clarity of the water there is truly breath-taking.