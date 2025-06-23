Maltese-language app Nina u Ninu marks second anniversary with new word games for kids

One of Malta’s few Maltese-language educational apps for children is celebrating its second anniversary with a major content update designed to boost kids’ vocabulary and language skills in engaging ways.

Nina u Ninu, developed by ed-tech company Magic Games Factory, has become a trusted screen-time companion for parents seeking meaningful Maltese-language content for children aged 2 to 8. To mark the app’s milestone, new features aimed at older children (5+) have been added, including a daily “Il-Kelma tal-lum” (Word of the Day) and an interactive spelling game called “Imla l-vojt” (Fill in the Blank).

“We’re celebrating an important milestone with new content that underlines the success that Nina u Ninu has enjoyed over the past years,” said Francesca Borg Bellanti, the founder and CEO of Magic Games Factory.

The ad-free app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, offers playful mini-games to support vocabulary, literacy, numeracy, and logic. Unlike many subscription-based children’s platforms, Nina u Ninu charges a one-time fee.

Borg Bellanti, a parent and entrepreneur, launched the app after realising there was a significant lack of Maltese-language content available in the digital space. “Streaming platforms like Netflix offer easy language switches between English and Italian, but we lack high-quality, modern digital content in Maltese – a language that is central to our identity, and a fundamental requirement for educational attainment and job progression,” she said.

Under her leadership, Magic Games Factory has grown into an independent studio made up of parents, educators, and creatives with a shared goal: to create educational experiences that are both child-friendly and culturally relevant.

In addition to Nina u Ninu, the company is also developing Parlini Land, another Maltese-language ed-tech product, as part of its mission to promote linguistic development through innovation and play.