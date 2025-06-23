Maltese-language app Nina u Ninu marks second anniversary with new word games for kids
Francesca Borg Bellanti’s Magic Games Factory expands its flagship educational app to help children aged 2–8 build stronger Maltese language skills in an English-dominated digital world
One of Malta’s few Maltese-language educational apps for children is celebrating its second anniversary with a major content update designed to boost kids’ vocabulary and language skills in engaging ways.
Nina u Ninu, developed by ed-tech company Magic Games Factory, has become a trusted screen-time companion for parents seeking meaningful Maltese-language content for children aged 2 to 8. To mark the app’s milestone, new features aimed at older children (5+) have been added, including a daily “Il-Kelma tal-lum” (Word of the Day) and an interactive spelling game called “Imla l-vojt” (Fill in the Blank).
“We’re celebrating an important milestone with new content that underlines the success that Nina u Ninu has enjoyed over the past years,” said Francesca Borg Bellanti, the founder and CEO of Magic Games Factory.
The ad-free app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, offers playful mini-games to support vocabulary, literacy, numeracy, and logic. Unlike many subscription-based children’s platforms, Nina u Ninu charges a one-time fee.
Borg Bellanti, a parent and entrepreneur, launched the app after realising there was a significant lack of Maltese-language content available in the digital space. “Streaming platforms like Netflix offer easy language switches between English and Italian, but we lack high-quality, modern digital content in Maltese – a language that is central to our identity, and a fundamental requirement for educational attainment and job progression,” she said.
Under her leadership, Magic Games Factory has grown into an independent studio made up of parents, educators, and creatives with a shared goal: to create educational experiences that are both child-friendly and culturally relevant.
In addition to Nina u Ninu, the company is also developing Parlini Land, another Maltese-language ed-tech product, as part of its mission to promote linguistic development through innovation and play.