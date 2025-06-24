Jeff VanderMeer is the special guest at the Malta Book Festival ’25

The National Book Council is proud to announce that NYT bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer will be one of the special guests at the 2025 edition of the Malta Book Festival — this year taking place between 5-9 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali.

An internationally acclaimed fiction writer and anthologist whose eclectic work defies the limits of both literary and genre fiction, VanderMeer broke into the mainstream with the landmark Southern Reach novel series – whose first instalment, Annihilation, was adapted into a film by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Civil War) starring Natalie Portman in 2018, and which welcomed a fourth volume, Absolution, last year. Detailing the misadventure and fallout of an expedition into ‘Area X’ – a habitat contaminated by mysterious presences and outgrowths – the series is distinguished by its uncanny yet immersive atmosphere, with VanderMeer effortlessly shifting the gears of genre to deliver a kaleidoscopic experience, all underpinned by a creative response to the realities of the climate crisis.

However, the Southern Reach novels are merely among the more recent notable works in VanderMeer oeuvre, whose metamorphic nature makes for a perfect fit with the theme of this year’s edition of the Malta Book Festival, as embodied by its slogan – writing anew.

“Ensconced as we are in favourite genres and writers, we sometimes forget the limitless possibilities of literature,” National Book Council Executive Chairperson Mark Camilleri said. “From his early experiments with the horror- and fantasy-adjacent Ambergris Series, down to the Southern Reach books, the Borne series and others, Jeff VanderMeer is an author who motivates and inspires through his mere presence, by reminding us that books contain multitudes and that seeking new horizons is every writer’s prerogative,” Camilleri added.

“We would be remiss not to also mention VanderMeer’s work on the landmark anthologies he has put together in collaboration with his wife Ann,” Camilleri continued, in reference to works such as The Weird, The Big Book of Science Fiction, The Big Book of Classic Fantasy, The Big Book of Modern Fantasy and others.

“These tomes are defined not just by the intrinsic quality of the works selected, but by their broad international scope, making him the perfect fit for the Malta Book Festival – a literary event excitingly positioned at the cultural crossroads,” Camilleri concluded.

VanderMeer is also an experienced creative writing tutor, a practice that finds beautiful expression in his Wonderbook, the world’s only fully illustrated general writing guide. During the Festival, VanderMeer will employ that volume as the basis for a masterclass delivered on 6 November at 19:00 – ‘Writing Imaginative Fiction’. The event happily continues an ongoing trend at the Malta Book Festival, offering opportunities for local writers to hone their craft under the auspices of decorated industry professionals. This unique opportunity is being offered free of charge, though registration (https://ktieb.submittable.com/submit) is required.

VanderMeer will also be interviewed on stage by Teodor Reljić on Saturday, 8 November at 20:00 – a conversation which promises to dynamically explore the rich contours of the author’s work. Once again – entrance to the event is free, against registration (https://ktieb.submittable.com/submit).

The National Book Council looks forward to welcoming Jeff VanderMeer to the Malta Book Festival, where he will joint the ranks of equally impressive former guests, which include the likes of Salman Rushdie, Irvine Welsh, John Boyne, Anthony Horowitz, Paul Lynch, Naomi Klein and many others.

More guests will be announced in the coming weeks – follow the National Book Council and the Malta Book Festival on Facebook and the National Book Council on Instagram to stay updated. Be sure to also check into https://ktieb.org.mt/maltabookfestival/the-2025-malta-book-festival/.

