Woman withdraws domestic violence claim in court

A woman who reported her partner to the police for domestic violence later told the court that she regretted filing the report, leading to the termination of legal proceedings.

Inspector Jason Cachia Butler recalled that on 24 November 2024, a woman had filed a report to the Domestic Violence Unit. On that day, which also happened to be the woman’s birthday, she and her partner had a verbal disagreement which arose after he refused to attend a family dinner due to a prior incident. The woman had gone to the police station to file a police report.

Inspector Cachia Butler recalled how the woman filed the report and had presented a medical report dated two months prior, indicating an incident which left the woman with light wounds. A risk assessment was conducted, and it was discovered that the woman was in danger considering that the man owned a gun.

The man pleaded not guilty, with his defence counsel not contesting the validity of his arrest.

Before procedures could continue, the victim approached the prosecuting inspector, and asked if the procedures can be terminated. The victim was thus ordered by the Court to take the stand. She said: “I filed the report, and I regret it”. The Magistrate asked her to confirm her statements, to which the woman said, “I am certain about it, by my oath” (“ċerta, bil-ġurament tiegħi”).

The court, presided by Magistrate Leonard Caruana, decided to end the procedures.

Inspector Colin Sheldon led the prosecution.

Lawyer Raphael Fenech Adami was the defence counsel.