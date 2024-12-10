Victim's identity in Gżira murder still unknown

The identity of Malta’s fifth homicide victim this year is still unknown, as investigators scramble to determine the facts on this gruesome murder.

Sources who spoke with MaltaToday have confirmed that the victim is a man with distinctive tattoos.

On Monday, police found a dismembered body in a suitcase floating near Gżira’s promenade. The suitcase was taken by the Police’s Forensic Unit for examination, as the autopsy on the body was conducted on Tuesday.

Media reports suggest that the victim’s stomach contained a substantial amount of drugs, and that the victim is a foreign man and was between 30 and 40 years old.

It is also believed that an axe was used to dismember the body.

A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that investigations are reaching an advanced stage, and the priority at this stage is identifying the victim and finding the killer.